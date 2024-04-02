Gosport Road Runners donate £11,250 to local good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club members are encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a donation from the profits of the race.

One beneficiary was ‘Gosport Partners Through Pain’ who received £500. They are a voluntary group for sufferers of chronic pain symptoms located in the Parish Hall, Christ Church, Stoke Road and provide older folk with support in an informal, friendly environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An additional aim is to provide talks and give regular lunches and outings. Suffers can often feel isolated and depressed which is why this group is so important.

Some of the beneficiaries at the charity awards evening

Another was HMS Collingwood Naval Volunteer Band who were awarded £500 to help towards the purchase of music stands and to pay for the services of a Musical Director.

A total of £1,000 was awarded to the charities which the Mayor is supporting this year. One of these is ‘Y Services for Young People’ who are a group that promotes young people’s personal and social development, helping them learn about themselves, others and society.

They undertake activities which may include: pool, cooking, arts and crafts, games etc. Youth workers can explore issues, be a positive role model and provide support if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a small club, hosting an event of this size would not be possible without the contribution of over one hundred volunteers from eight youth groups in Gosport. On race day, between the club and our local community volunteers there were over two hundred people supporting the event last year.

This year’s half marathon which normally attracts between 1,400 – 1,600 runners is being held on Sunday November 17.

It is the highlight of the year for the club and as well as the youth groups, Radio Haslar, Big Noise Samba Band and the Hovercraft Museum will be there supporting the race.

Entries for the race are now open – visit https://gosporthalf.org/