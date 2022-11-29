Gosport Voluntary Action signs Armed Forces Covenant in 'fierce commitment' to town's veterans

GVA’s new CEO Kay Hallsworth said: ‘As a charity dedicated to improving the lives of Gosport Borough residents, including the most vulnerable, we feel a deep sense of responsibility towards our armed forces service personnel, reservists, veterans, the cadet movement and military families.

‘By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, we are proud to demonstrate our fierce commitment to supporting our armed dorces community, particularly those members who might be at risk of marginalisation.’

Remembrance Sunday in Gosport