Gosport Voluntary Action signs Armed Forces Covenant in 'fierce commitment' to town's veterans
A BELOVED charity has pledged to do more for the community’s swathes of armed forces personnel.
Gosport Voluntary Action (GVA) has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment to recognise and re-integrate service personnel into everyday life. It comes after national 2021 Census data revealing Gosport as the town with the highest percentage of veterans in the country at 12.5 per cent.
GVA’s new CEO Kay Hallsworth said: ‘As a charity dedicated to improving the lives of Gosport Borough residents, including the most vulnerable, we feel a deep sense of responsibility towards our armed forces service personnel, reservists, veterans, the cadet movement and military families.
‘By signing the Armed Forces Covenant, we are proud to demonstrate our fierce commitment to supporting our armed dorces community, particularly those members who might be at risk of marginalisation.’
Most Popular
The charity has also received a bronze award from the government’s defence employer recognition scheme, which is given to ‘armed forces-friendly’ organisations that have signed the covenant.