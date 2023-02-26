Beer-lovers flocked to a beloved festival in Gosport showing off the town’s community feel.

Gosport Winterfest returned this year and showed off several varieties of beer and cider. Visitors packed out Thorngate Hall in Bury Road on Saturday and were greeted with a whole host of beverages to choose from.

Organist Robert Stacey travelled from the Isle of Wight to play traditional music. It was the perfect backdrop while visitors sampled their favourite drinks at the busy bar.

Participants voted for their favourite drinks at the end of the event. Organiser Dave Pelley said: ‘We haven’t done this since 2020. The last time we ran an event was in March before the Covid-19 lockdown.

‘In the hall, there’s beer being sold with tokens and an organist entertaining with theatre organs. There are 20 different brands of cider.

‘Everybody gets a commemorative glass which has Winterfest on it, as well as a colour-coded list of all the different types of beers.’ Mr Pelley said at the time they expected 370 attendees, close to the hall’s 450 capacity.

Here are 16 pictures showcasing what went on at the festival.

