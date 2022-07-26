Police have confirmed that a 68-year-old woman has died following the collision on Wednesday, July 20.

Officers were called at around 1.45pm following reports of a collision involving a white Hyundai, a grey Suzuki X Cross, and a white Volvo V40 in the car park of the Kams Palace restaurant in Bridge Road, Park Gate.

The 68-year-old woman from Gosport was taken to hospital following the collision, but she has since died of her injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kams Palace in Park Gate

Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

An 84-year-old Gosport man remains in a critical condition in hospital, and a 66-year-old Gosport woman who was in a serious condition has since been discharged.

Acting police sergeant Cheryl Cumming, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘My thoughts go out to the woman’s family at this difficult time.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, particularly if they have dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.

‘Your information could be invaluable to our investigation.’

Police previously confirmed that they had made no arrests and are still continuing to investigate what happened.

Eyewitnesses said they saw several police cars at the scene as well as ambulances, after last week’s accident.