Over The Wall, which provides free residential camps for children with more than 130 different illnesses, has been given a bumper donation thanks to a grant from the ASDA Foundation.

Rebecca White, a representative of the Over The Wall charity, said: ‘This money is going to be used to fund fully accessible activities for over a hundred seriously ill children and their families at our life-changing residential camps.’

Katy Trapani, community champion for ASDA Havant, managed to secure a grant for £1,500 which will go towards the charity’s work supporting youngsters to try new adventures and gain confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda's Katy Trapani, centre, with Becca White, left, Emma Graver, second left, Emma Cannon, third left, all of the charity, and Asda staff. Staff from Asda Havant present a cheque to Over The Wall children's charity on behalf of the Asda Foundation Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290622-05)

Katy said: ‘I am delighted that we have been able to support this amazing, locally based charity.

‘The ASDA Foundation is one of the many ways to give back to the communities that we serve.

‘That's why we lend a hand to the wide range of good causes helping to make a difference through a variety of local projects.

Asda's Katy Trapani, centre, with Becca White, fourth left, and Emma Cannon, fourth right, both of the charity, and Asda staff. Staff from Asda Havant present a cheque to Over The Wall children's charity on behalf of the Asda Foundation. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 290622-)

‘Supporting local charities that are on our doorstep like Over The Wall is really important to us and having worked with the charity several times over the years it is an absolute pleasure to continue this great relationship.’