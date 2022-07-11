Over The Wall, which provides free residential camps for children with more than 130 different illnesses, has been given a bumper donation thanks to a grant from the ASDA Foundation.
Rebecca White, a representative of the Over The Wall charity, said: ‘This money is going to be used to fund fully accessible activities for over a hundred seriously ill children and their families at our life-changing residential camps.’
Katy Trapani, community champion for ASDA Havant, managed to secure a grant for £1,500 which will go towards the charity’s work supporting youngsters to try new adventures and gain confidence.
Katy said: ‘I am delighted that we have been able to support this amazing, locally based charity.
‘The ASDA Foundation is one of the many ways to give back to the communities that we serve.
‘That's why we lend a hand to the wide range of good causes helping to make a difference through a variety of local projects.
‘Supporting local charities that are on our doorstep like Over The Wall is really important to us and having worked with the charity several times over the years it is an absolute pleasure to continue this great relationship.’
Over The Wall was founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman and businessman Joe Woods, as Paul’s dream was to provide a place where children could escape the limitations of their illness and to ‘kick back and raise a little hell’.