Great news for Gosport rescue cat Vince as he makes his way to a loving new home

A CAT that had been labelled the unluckiest in Hampshire will be heading to its new home later this week.

Vince went into the care of Cats Protection’s Gosport branch twice in the space of two months, after being put up for adoption in March and then struggling to settle into his new home – with his new owners returning him to the charity in April.

But now the cuddly feline has had a change in fortune, with several people getting in touch with the charity before a new home was found at the weekend.

Vince – who has been described as a loving cat and always wanting cuddles – will soon be packing his bags and heading to Waterlooville to live with his new owners.

Kate Stapleford from Cats Protection Gosport said: ‘Vince is struggling in the rescue environment and we'd had no adoption enquiries for him, until The News featured his plight.

‘We received the first call for him at 7.30am on Friday – several more enquiries followed and taking care to match up Vince and the potential adopter ,a pre-adoption visit was made on Sunday.

‘Vince is now reserved and will be joining his new home with Margaret and Gordon in Waterlooville on Thursday.’