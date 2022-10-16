Journalism student Freya Stanger, 20, completed the Great South Run in one hour and 15 minutes, representing the University of Portsmouth.

As part of a team, she has been raising money for the Friends of PICU, a non-profit organisation that raises funds for the paediatric intensive care unit at Southampton University Hospital.

The youngster was among the first in her cohort to cross the finish line.

Freya Stanger, 20 from Portsmouth, after completing the 2022 Great South Run. Picture: David George

‘I did the Great South Run last year but ended up being quicker this year, which I’m really happy about – it was much nicer weather which definitely helped,’ she said.

‘I am part of the university’s athletics club and have been raising money for the charity, which is such a great cause and has been a real inspiration while training for the event.

‘Some of the boys finished a bit before me and my dad has taken part as well, so will be catching up with him when he finishes too.’

Southampton’s PICU takes in children referred from 27 hospitals across the south of England and the Channel Islands, with patrons such as TV presenter and Sky Sports Golf reporter James Haddock and children’s author Ali Sparkes.

The charity helps to provide equipment, facilities and services not always able to be provided by the statutory NHS authorities.

As for Freya, her mind at the finish line was on how she would celebrate.