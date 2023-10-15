News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run 2023: 14 more pictures of racers in Southsea

Runners did battle in the Great South Run on Sunday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 18:11 BST

See more pictures of runners giving it their all at the Southsea event.

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-591)

1. Great South Run

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-591) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-586)

2. Great South Run

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-586) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-579)

3. Great South Run

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-579) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-572)

4. Great South Run

Pictured is: Runners cross the line to finish Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-572) Photo: Keith Woodland

