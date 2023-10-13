Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harley Salter, 28, from Port Solent, was crowned fundraiser of the year at this year’s BBC Make A Difference Awards for the Solent region.

His mum Vanessa Salter said: “This was in recognition of his tireless fundraising for local and national charities, notably the Huntington’s Disease Association (HDA) for which this past 18 months alone, he has completed 50 challenges in 50 days, 50 challenges in 50 hours and 50 challenges in 50 minutes, twice! He has raised in excess of £5,000 for the HDA.

“On Sunday, against the odds after a particularly challenging few months, Harley is planning to take on the 10 mile Great South Run leading a team of runners representing the HDA. His fundraising page has already raised well over £1,000 and with a target of £5,000 he is hoping, as a team effort, that target will be smashed.

Harley Salter on his Alinker bike, which he will be using on his bid to complete the Great South Run 2023.

“Harley consistently overcomes the challenges of his multiple disabilities including being an amputee, having autism and Tourette’s to go over and beyond to raise awareness and funds through multiple challenges which push him out of his comfort zone.”

He will be joined on the run by Vanessa, his brother Eden and Regional Specialist HD Advisor, Eve Payler.

Vanessa added: “He is going to try and smash his own official Guinness World Record for the fastest 10K on a seated tri-wheeled walking bike. Due to his mobility challenges he will be using his distinctive Alinker walking bike to go the distance and smash through the finish line!”