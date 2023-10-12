Great South Run 2023: Dad from Southsea to run for family friend who has the rare condition Rett Syndrome
Ally Jones, 38, a charity operations manager, completed the Vitality London 10K last month, in November he will be running the Gosport Half Marathon and in December, the Portsmouth Coastal Marathon. He hopes to beat his personal best in each race.
He is running for Rosalie Duncalfe who has the rare genetic condition Rett Syndrome which leaves her unable to walk and requiring 24/7 care. She has limited use of her hands, needs a feeding tube and experiences several seizures each day.
Ally, who met Rosalie’s parents Tina and Phil, from Guildford, through their church network, said: ‘As a parent myself, seeing how much effort Rosalie’s parents put into both fundraising for her and caring for her, taking on some races felt like the least I could do. Plus running for Rosalie will hopefully give me that extra boost I need to boost my personal best times.’
The Duncalfes have already raised more than £10,000 for disabled adaptations for their home via a series of events. They have recently been able to raise enough for a wheelchair accessible vehicle for Rosalie. They now read to raise more money to adapt the van to meet Rosalie’s needs and will include ramps and fittings to secure the chair inside.
Phil said: ‘Rosalie’s disability has a profound impact on her life and restricts her opportunities and life experiences. Our vision is to create a safe haven for her where we can care for her easily and she can feel safe and content. Your donations will help us make this a reality.’
The family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children with healthcare needs, where the NHS can’t support and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid.
Gill Gibb, Tree of Hope CEO said: ‘We’re delighted to be helping the Duncalfe family with their continuing fundraising and it’s brilliant to see they have so much support from their friends and community. We wish Ally all the best with his challenge.’
To donate to Rosalie’s fund, visit treeofhope.org.uk/rosalie-duncalfe/ or sponsor Ally at justgiving.com/page/ally-jones-four4rosalie.