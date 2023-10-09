Great South Run 2023: Here are all the road closures happening over Great South Run weekend
The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year, it will be taking place on October 15 and the site will open at 7am.
The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year and this year will be no different.
There will also be the 5km run on Saturday 14, October as well as the children’s races, which will also take place on the same day as the 5km.
As a result of the weekend event, there will be a number of road closures across the Portsmouth and Southsea area:
Saturday 14th October 2023
From 9am until 1pm
Western Parade – Between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace.
From 9:45am to 10:45am
Long Curtain Road – From the Long Curtain Road Parking Area and Coach Park to Pier Road Roundabout.
Saturday 14th October and Sunday 15th October 2023
From 6am on Saturday until 4pm on Sunday the following road closures will be in place:
Clarence Esplanade – Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road.
The Dell – In its entirety
Pier Road – South of its junction with Duisburg Way.
Avenue De Caen – In its entirety.
Sunday 15th October 2023
These road closures will be in place from 9:45am to between 12:45 and 4pm on Sunday 15th October 2023:
Pier Road – from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout.
Gordon Road
Victoria Avenue
Victoria Avenue Spur
Pembroke Road
High Street, Old Portsmouth – between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road
Museum Road
Cambridge Road
Burnaby Road – between Cambridge Road and Park Road
Park Road – between Burnaby Road and St George’s Road
St George’s Road, Portsea
Ordnance Row
The Hard
Queen Street – from its junction with the hard to its junction with Wickham StreetWickham Street
Clock Street – from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with the Hard
Bonfire Corner
Cross Street
Queen Street – from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road
Alfred Road
Bishop Crispian Way – from the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road
Anglesea Road
Market Way – between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout
King Richard I Road
Winston Churchill Avenue - from Guildhall Walk to the Bradford Junction roundabout
Isambard Brunel Road – between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue
Lord Montgomery Way
Hampshire Terrace
Landport Terrace
Kings Terrace
Jubilee Terrace
Bellevue Terrace
Southsea Terrace
Kings Road – between Flint Street and Landport Terrace
Western Parade
Duisburg Way
Clarence Parade
Auckland Road West – at its junction with Clarence Parade
Serpentine Way (Southsea Common)
South Parade
St Helen’s Parade
Eastern Parade
St George’s Road, Eastney
Cromwell Road
Henderson Road - between Highland Road and Bransbury Road
Henderson Road – Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road
Henderson Road – between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade
Eastney Esplanade
Southsea Esplanade
Southsea Esplanade Link Road
From 5am to 4pm on Sunday 15th October 2023:
Victoria Avenue in its entiretyPembroke Road in its entiretyHigh Street (Old Portsmouth) 6 spaces (30 metres) on Southbound Carriageway outside the George CourtOrdnance Row (West Side) / The Hard in its entiretyCross Street/Bonfire Corner all bays from Marlborough Gate to the junction of Queen StreetQueen Street from its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham StreetWickham Street in its entiretyClock Street from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The HardDuisburg Way in its entirety
Clarence Parade (north side) – including all bays between Queens Hotel entrance and Auckland Road West and 3 spaces outside 2-3 Lennox Mansions
Clarence Parade (south side) – including 1 bay west and 16 spaces east of Serpentine Road and 4 spaces opposite 7 to 9 Clarence Parade.
South Parade - all bays from the junction of Eastern Villas Road and the Dell to Clarendon Road
St Helen’s Parade - from the junction of Craneswater Park to Festing Road
Eastern Parade Eastbound – from Brading Avenue to St George’s Road, Henderson Road from the junction of Bransbury Road to Ferry Road to Eastney Esplanade
Eastney Esplanade/Southsea Esplanade – all bays from Henderson Road to last p&d meter opposite Canoe Lake
From 6am on Monday 9th October until 4pm on Sunday 15th October:
Clarence Esplanade – From Avenue de Caen to junction with Jack Cockerill Way (west of entrance to Pyramids Car Park)
Jack Cockerill Way – From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade and South Parade
Jack Cockerill Way – From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way