The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year and this year will be no different.

There will also be the 5km run on Saturday 14, October as well as the children’s races, which will also take place on the same day as the 5km.

Pictured is: People taking part in the Great South Run 2022 Picture: Keith Woodland

Saturday 14th October 2023

From 9am until 1pm

Western Parade – Between Clarence Parade and Southsea Terrace.

From 9:45am to 10:45am

Long Curtain Road – From the Long Curtain Road Parking Area and Coach Park to Pier Road Roundabout.

Saturday 14th October and Sunday 15th October 2023

From 6am on Saturday until 4pm on Sunday the following road closures will be in place:

Clarence Esplanade – Between Avenue de Caen and Pier Road.

The Dell – In its entirety

Pier Road – South of its junction with Duisburg Way.

Avenue De Caen – In its entirety.

Sunday 15th October 2023

These road closures will be in place from 9:45am to between 12:45 and 4pm on Sunday 15th October 2023:

Pier Road – from Clarence Esplanade to Duisburg Way roundabout.

Gordon Road

Victoria Avenue

Victoria Avenue Spur

Pembroke Road

High Street, Old Portsmouth – between Pembroke Road and St George’s Road

Museum Road

Cambridge Road

Burnaby Road – between Cambridge Road and Park Road

Park Road – between Burnaby Road and St George’s Road

St George’s Road, Portsea

Ordnance Row

The Hard

Queen Street – from its junction with the hard to its junction with Wickham StreetWickham Street

Clock Street – from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with the Hard

Bonfire Corner

Cross Street

Queen Street – from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with Alfred Road

Alfred Road

Bishop Crispian Way – from the bus gate to its junction with Alfred Road

Anglesea Road

Market Way – between Unicorn Gate and Hope Street roundabout

King Richard I Road

Winston Churchill Avenue - from Guildhall Walk to the Bradford Junction roundabout

Isambard Brunel Road – between Alec Rose Lane and Winston Churchill Avenue

Lord Montgomery Way

Hampshire Terrace

Landport Terrace

Kings Terrace

Jubilee Terrace

Bellevue Terrace

Southsea Terrace

Kings Road – between Flint Street and Landport Terrace

Western Parade

Duisburg Way

Clarence Parade

Auckland Road West – at its junction with Clarence Parade

Serpentine Way (Southsea Common)

South Parade

St Helen’s Parade

Eastern Parade

St George’s Road, Eastney

Cromwell Road

Henderson Road - between Highland Road and Bransbury Road

Henderson Road – Westbound carriageway between Bransbury Road and Ferry Road

Henderson Road – between Ferry Road and Eastney Esplanade

Eastney Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade

Southsea Esplanade Link Road

The Ocean at the end of the lane

From 5am to 4pm on Sunday 15th October 2023:

Victoria Avenue in its entiretyPembroke Road in its entiretyHigh Street (Old Portsmouth) 6 spaces (30 metres) on Southbound Carriageway outside the George CourtOrdnance Row (West Side) / The Hard in its entiretyCross Street/Bonfire Corner all bays from Marlborough Gate to the junction of Queen StreetQueen Street from its junction with The Hard to its junction with Wickham StreetWickham Street in its entiretyClock Street from its junction with Wickham Street to its junction with The HardDuisburg Way in its entirety

Clarence Parade (north side) – including all bays between Queens Hotel entrance and Auckland Road West and 3 spaces outside 2-3 Lennox Mansions

Clarence Parade (south side) – including 1 bay west and 16 spaces east of Serpentine Road and 4 spaces opposite 7 to 9 Clarence Parade.

South Parade - all bays from the junction of Eastern Villas Road and the Dell to Clarendon Road

St Helen’s Parade - from the junction of Craneswater Park to Festing Road

Eastern Parade Eastbound – from Brading Avenue to St George’s Road, Henderson Road from the junction of Bransbury Road to Ferry Road to Eastney Esplanade

Eastney Esplanade/Southsea Esplanade – all bays from Henderson Road to last p&d meter opposite Canoe Lake

From 6am on Monday 9th October until 4pm on Sunday 15th October:

Clarence Esplanade – From Avenue de Caen to junction with Jack Cockerill Way (west of entrance to Pyramids Car Park)

Jack Cockerill Way – From Clarence Esplanade to its junction with Clarence Parade and South Parade