News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Great South Run 2023: Here is how to take part in the Great South Run and when it is taking place

Thousands of people will be flocking to Southsea for the Great South Run – here is how you enter.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year, it will be taking place on October 15 and the site will open at 7am.

The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year and this year will be no different – but the main question that everyone wants to know is how do you enter?

How to take part in the Great South Run?

Thousands will be flocking to Southsea as the Great South Run is set to take place this month. Pictured - General Action from the Great South Run 2022 Photos by Alex ShuteThousands will be flocking to Southsea as the Great South Run is set to take place this month. Pictured - General Action from the Great South Run 2022 Photos by Alex Shute
Thousands will be flocking to Southsea as the Great South Run is set to take place this month. Pictured - General Action from the Great South Run 2022 Photos by Alex Shute
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To enter the run you will need to visit the Great South Run website, where you will be redirected to a booking site and you can pay for your place for £46 per person.

If you are running for a charity, the booking process is slightly different. Runners will have to choose the charity they want to support on the Great South Run website.

t will cost £10 per person providing they can fundraise £250 for the charity.

For more information, click here.

Related topics:Southsea