Great South Run 2023: Here is how to take part in the Great South Run and when it is taking place
The Great South Run is a huge event that is held annually and this year, it will be taking place on October 15 and the site will open at 7am.
The ten mile run attracts thousands of people each year and this year will be no different – but the main question that everyone wants to know is how do you enter?
How to take part in the Great South Run?
To enter the run you will need to visit the Great South Run website, where you will be redirected to a booking site and you can pay for your place for £46 per person.
If you are running for a charity, the booking process is slightly different. Runners will have to choose the charity they want to support on the Great South Run website.
t will cost £10 per person providing they can fundraise £250 for the charity.