Great South Run 2023: Southsea man to take part in ten mile run across Portsmouth barefoot
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jason West will be taking part in the Great South Run this year – but he will be barefoot.
He will be completing the entire 10 mile route across Southsea barefoot on Sunday (October 15) in a bid to raise money for
Jason said: “When Covid began and everyone was extremely bored, I decided to take up a hobby, even though it was winter time, going everywhere barefoot as much as possible.
"I was in the park running with the dog – I thought I could run a ten mile race and I tested the theory and did a charity race.
"Towards eight or nine miles my quads, the top of my legs, completely seized up as if they were being squeezed by an Olympic wrestler and it was a feeling I never had before and hope to never revisit.”
Jason will be raising money for a Ukrainian charity by taking part in the run barefoot and he has been inspired to do this because he has taken in a Ukrainian refugee in to help.