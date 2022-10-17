News you can trust since 1877
Great South Run: 25 photos of runners putting their best foot forward in Southsea race

YESTERDAY’S Great South Run saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets for a day of competition, charity and fun.

By David George
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 3:54pm
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-491)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-491)

From the elite runners who finished in less than an hour, to those who were raising money in fancy dress, everyone who crossed the finish line had a beaming smile on their face.

Here are some of the best photographs from the marathon – see if you can spot yourself or a loved one in our pictures.

Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-506)

Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-525)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-554)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-538)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-592)

Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-660)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-588)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-651)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-673)

Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-677)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-666)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-657)
Picture: Keith Woodland (161021-654)

Picture: Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute
Picture Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute

Picture: Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute

Picture: Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute
Picture: Alex Shute
Southsea