Great South Run: 25 photos of runners putting their best foot forward in Southsea race
YESTERDAY’S Great South Run saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets for a day of competition, charity and fun.
From the elite runners who finished in less than an hour, to those who were raising money in fancy dress, everyone who crossed the finish line had a beaming smile on their face.
Here are some of the best photographs from the marathon – see if you can spot yourself or a loved one in our pictures.