Great South Run: Brother completes race in memory of sister who died of cancer
Louis Brew, 29, from Farlington, completed the race in memory of his sister, Jade, who died from cancer earlier this year.
Louis said: ‘I wasn’t running for a particular charity but I was running in memory of my sister, I just did it for her. She died of cancer this year and she was only young.’
With his family supporting and cheering him on, Louis felt proud that he completed the race despite some challenging conditions.
He said: ‘It was very tough today, it was a bit hot when I started. I was hoping it would be a bit cooler so I started off a bit fast and it was a bit of a struggle when the wind was against you. I had a lot of time off running this year but I just thought I’d do it and I managed 1 hour 33 minutes so that’s alright. I feel good now, it was great to finish and I can’t wait for a beer.’