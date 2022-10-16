Louis said: ‘I wasn’t running for a particular charity but I was running in memory of my sister, I just did it for her. She died of cancer this year and she was only young.’

He said: ‘It was very tough today, it was a bit hot when I started. I was hoping it would be a bit cooler so I started off a bit fast and it was a bit of a struggle when the wind was against you. I had a lot of time off running this year but I just thought I’d do it and I managed 1 hour 33 minutes so that’s alright. I feel good now, it was great to finish and I can’t wait for a beer.’