Aged 64 when he died, Martin, who was a computer programmer, was an avid runner and was always known for being the healthiest in his family.

He had completed the Great South Run four times before and applied for it again for this year, but due to his deteriorating health, he had to transfer his place to his daughter, Rebecca Ellwood.

Martin had to endure 17 rounds of chemotherapy, a round of radiation, surgery to remove the tumour and liver-infused chemotherapy in Basingstoke after the cancer had spread to his liver and lungs.

Rebecca said: ‘He had bowel cancer and had to have a stoma fitted and he did sign up for the Great South Run because he wanted to take part in it even if he had to walk, but in May this year, he got given eight weeks to live and he passed away in August, and shortly after he was diagnosed, he transferred me his place.’

Martin Ellwood was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2020 and sadly passed away in August this year after a battle with the disease. Pictured: Martin and his daughter, Rebecca.

On the day of the run, Rebecca and her sister will be cheered on by their family who will all be paying tribute to Martin.

She said: ‘We haven’t quite experienced a loss like this before so it has been a whirlwind and I think we are probably still in denial and at the moment this run is like a focus for me for me and my sister and obviously aside from the funeral this is what I am putting my energy into.