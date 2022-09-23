Great South Run: Distraught Waterlooville daughter takes part in memory of her dad who lost his battle with cancer
A DISTRAUGHT Waterlooville daughter is taking part in the Great South Run next month in memory of her dad who lost his battle with cancer.
Martin Ellwood, who was a doting dad of three, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer back in 2020 and battled with the disease for the last two years until August this year, when he passed away.
Aged 64 when he died, Martin, who was a computer programmer, was an avid runner and was always known for being the healthiest in his family.
He had completed the Great South Run four times before and applied for it again for this year, but due to his deteriorating health, he had to transfer his place to his daughter, Rebecca Ellwood.
Martin had to endure 17 rounds of chemotherapy, a round of radiation, surgery to remove the tumour and liver-infused chemotherapy in Basingstoke after the cancer had spread to his liver and lungs.
Rebecca said: ‘He had bowel cancer and had to have a stoma fitted and he did sign up for the Great South Run because he wanted to take part in it even if he had to walk, but in May this year, he got given eight weeks to live and he passed away in August, and shortly after he was diagnosed, he transferred me his place.’
Rebecca is taking part in the run, alongside her sister, and she said that it is a big thing for her as she is not very good at running.
On the day of the run, Rebecca and her sister will be cheered on by their family who will all be paying tribute to Martin.
She said: ‘We haven’t quite experienced a loss like this before so it has been a whirlwind and I think we are probably still in denial and at the moment this run is like a focus for me for me and my sister and obviously aside from the funeral this is what I am putting my energy into.
‘I am doing it to make him proud because when I started training just before he died, he was so proud, so I am doing it for him.’