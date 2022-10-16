Jon was part of a team of runners aiming to raise £6,000 over the course of the event for the mental health-oriented charity.

Working as a director of sales in the hotel industry, Jon said that clients and the wider public, as well as friends and family, were struggling to come out of the pandemic, stating that impact on others was a big motivator in returning to the race for his 29th time with just two week of training.

‘I had lots of friends who were struggling that I never thought they would,’ said Mr Fisher, and that it was crucial that we ‘be very mindful of watching out for each other, say “hello” and just raise awareness that you’ve got to be kind to people. It’s as simple as that.’