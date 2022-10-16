He was running in support of the charity Ickle Pickles, which funds intensive care equipment to treat and care for prematurely born babies.

Paul said: ‘My youngest daughter was in ICU for two weeks as she had pneumonia and Ickle Pickles is the charity that looks after small babies.’

As an experienced Great South Run participant, Paul said he hadn’t trained for as long as he’d hoped to this year and particularly found the heat an unexpected challenge.

Paul Fackrell