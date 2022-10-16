Great South Run: Father running for charity which supported his prematurely-born daughter
Paul Fackrell from Portsmouth completed the Great South Run following his children’s efforts – they had taken part in the Saturday events aimed at youngsters.
He was running in support of the charity Ickle Pickles, which funds intensive care equipment to treat and care for prematurely born babies.
Paul said: ‘My youngest daughter was in ICU for two weeks as she had pneumonia and Ickle Pickles is the charity that looks after small babies.’
As an experienced Great South Run participant, Paul said he hadn’t trained for as long as he’d hoped to this year and particularly found the heat an unexpected challenge.
He said: ‘I’ve done the Great South Run for the last 10 years but only started training a few months ago for today, it was very hot today which I wasn’t expecting. My kids did the race yesterday, they’re eight and 12, and I didn’t do as well as they did!’