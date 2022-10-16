Great South Run Mini 2022: 25 pictures of happy families crossing the finish line
YESTERDAY’S Great South Run Mini event gave enthusiastic youngsters the chance to run along the seafront in a heartwarming competition.
Teaming up with their parents – with many in fancy dress – the family-friendly race put smiles on the faces of everyone in Southsea.
The 1.2km mini event also raised money for countless good causes.
The News was on hand to capture people’s happiness as they reached the finish line, so you may well see some of your loved ones in our gallery.
