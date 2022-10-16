News you can trust since 1877
Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-464)

Great South Run Mini 2022: 25 pictures of happy families crossing the finish line

YESTERDAY’S Great South Run Mini event gave enthusiastic youngsters the chance to run along the seafront in a heartwarming competition.

By David George
3 minutes ago

Teaming up with their parents – with many in fancy dress – the family-friendly race put smiles on the faces of everyone in Southsea.

The 1.2km mini event also raised money for countless good causes.

The News was on hand to capture people’s happiness as they reached the finish line, so you may well see some of your loved ones in our gallery.

