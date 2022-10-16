Kevin said: ‘We’ve got some Ukranians living with us so we’re raising money for them and we’ve raised about £6,000 already.’

As well as his peace-inspired costume, Kevin brought the party with him by carrying a speaker for the 10 mile run, playing music to keep himself and fellow runners motivated.

Kevin said his accessories made the run more challenging, but that it was worth it to bring a smile to people’s faces.

Kevin Dorey