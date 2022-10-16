Great South Run: Party-starting Runner raised money for Ukraine after taking refugees into his home
Kevin Dorey, 39, from Southsea was running to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine, a cause which he has also supported by taking Ukrainian refugees into his home.
Kevin said: ‘We’ve got some Ukranians living with us so we’re raising money for them and we’ve raised about £6,000 already.’
As well as his peace-inspired costume, Kevin brought the party with him by carrying a speaker for the 10 mile run, playing music to keep himself and fellow runners motivated.
Kevin said his accessories made the run more challenging, but that it was worth it to bring a smile to people’s faces.
He said: ‘It was quite hard work, I had the sunglasses and was also carrying a speaker which kept calling off. I do a little bit of running so training was good, I managed to fly out to Alaska for a week and do some training with the polar bears.’