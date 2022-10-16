Mark Miller, right, with friend Simon Aellan, ran the Great South Run in support of Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. Picture: David George

Mark Miller, 43 from Portsmouth, completed the Great South Run in less than 90 minutes alongside his friend, Simon Aellen.

They then went a step further by dressing up as superheroes – with Mark donning the costume of Captain America, complete with his trademark shield.

The pair were raising money for Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (PDSA), with Mark’s middle child Jack having Down syndrome.

Mark said: ‘I was already fundraising for PDSA before Jack was born but it now has an even more special place in my heart.

‘The shield did make things a bit uncomfortable – it has chafed my knuckles and was awkward to carry – but the youngsters watching on seemed to enjoy it and that’s what it’s all about.’