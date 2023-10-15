Thousands of runners took on one of the South’s biggest races against a sunny seafront backdrop as the Great South Run returned.

Competitors in this year’s race tackled the 10-mile route Sunday, October 15. The annual race event kicked off at 10.15am with runners from the Elite Female category cheered on by crowds as they left the starting line. A good luck message from Portsmouth’s lord mayor councillor Tom Coles launched proceedings and further waves of runners – including wheelchair users and partially sighted competitors – followed throughout the morning.

This year, the popular sporting event proved a colourful spectacle as some ran in outlandish costumes and were treated to fine weather.

While the race is an opportunity for athletes to put their fitness and stamina to the test, for some the Great South Run is also an opportunity to support causes close to the hearts.

Matt Davies who was dressed as George from Peppa Pig, said: “my grandad sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s so every year I try and do it in memory of him. I always try and dress up if possible and this year we’re doing it for Peppa Pig. We’re staying together because you can’t have Peppa without George and you can’t have George without Peppa.

Jean-Claude Piasco added: My mum passed away with Alzheimer’s seven years ago so every year I have tried to be here in fancy-dress to raise money and awareness. It’s a terrible thing for the family and the person to go through.

The pair have so far raised about £500 this year.

Tega Sodje and Simon Kidsley travelled from London to compete in the race for the first time.

Tega said: “We just love running. We were at the Royal Parks last weekend. Every Saturday or Sunday, we like to get a long run in and if we see a race that we like we just book it and do it.” The pair said they were looking forward to seeing the local landmarks.

Also taking part was Ella Bouvard, who completed the route in her wheelchair along with trainer Gary Donald.

Ella said: “This is the third year I have done this. I first did it because I heard that it was flat and fast – I just keep coming back every year because I love it. The aim is to get a new P.B. every year but unfortunately that didn’t happen today as I haven’t been very well this week. The course is great, the atmosphere is great and the people are great so I come back every year.”

Roger Cradge, who works for Fyffes bananas in Basingstoke, ran the race for the first time this year - dressed as the yellow fruit itself.

Roger: “I’m hoping it doesn’t get too hot, actually. If the temperature stays like this then I’ll be absolutely fine but if it gets too warm then I’ll start suffering. I know Portsmouth relatively well but I have never walked around it in a banana outfit.”

Gary Mosely and his friend Anthony Brown donned alien costumes and ran in support of George’s Rockstars, a small charity which provides music therapy for terminally ill children in hospital. This year is the third time the pair have competed in costume and they have raised about £260.

