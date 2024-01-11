People diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition have been given fresh hope thanks to a ground-breaking new drug, researchers say.

A study shows that patients with transthryretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, (ATTR-CM), now the most commonly diagnosed form of amyloidosis (protein build up in the body), benefited significantly when they took the drug Acoramidis. Left untreated, clumps of protein build up on the heart preventing it from working properly, ultimately leading to heart failure and death within three to six years. Experts believe that as many as 20,000 people in the UK may have it, although their current live record is only about 10 per cent of that.

The trial of more than 600 patients found that those taking the drug, developed by researchers from the Royal Free Hospital and UCL, were less likely to be admitted to hospital from a heart-related issue, could walk further and were less likely to die compared with those taking the dummy drug.

“In every measure patients receiving Acoramidis did significantly better than those on the placebo, from a reduction in mortality and cardiovascular hospitalisations to improved physical functioning as measured by a walking test.

“ATTR-CM used to be thought of as a rare cause of heart failure but the number of people being diagnosed as well as those being diagnosed early in the disease course has dramatically increased, largely due to improvements in imaging which themselves were developed at the National Amyloidosis Centre.”

Stephen Neil, 71, who was diagnosed with ATTR-CM in 2019, was one of the people who took part in the study. The former Royal Navy diver, said: “I count myself lucky; firstly, that I was diagnosed and referred so quickly to the National Amyloidosis Centre and then that I was deemed a suitable candidate to be put straight on the trial.”

Stephen does not know whether he was given the drug or a placebo during his time on the 30-month trial, but once the trial had finished everyone who took part was offered the opportunity to take the drug.