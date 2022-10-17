Gunwharf Quays has announced the transformation sees the existing 669 sq ft Havaianas store become fashionable sock shop Happy Socks, a Swedish brand.

The store, located in City Quay Square next to Le Creuset and L’Occitane, replaces the seasonal Havaianas store, which began selling the brands iconic range of flip flops and sandals in April this year.

The Happy Socks store in Gunwharf Quays.

To celebrate its opening, customers will be treated to an in-store offer of three pairs of socks for £20, for a limited time only.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Happy Socks for the festive season following the first stint of our multi-seasonal store with Havaianas.