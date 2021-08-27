The southern heats of the British Street Food Awards 2021 will be held at Gunwharf Quays this weekend.

Eat The Farm, ROK Kitchen and Carne N’ Carvao are competing in the southern semi-final this weekend.

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards, said: ‘Running live food events in the present climate is no small feat and as well as having the best people, we are supported by the best technology.’

The British Street Food Awards. Picture: Chapter 81

This year sees a renewed partnership between the British Street Food Awards and fintech SumUp.

Richard added: ‘SumUp’s range of solutions have boosted the sector in what could have been a very tough time, and we are delighted to continue celebrating the British street food scene with them.’

National winners will be crowned in September, with the winners taking home prize money.

