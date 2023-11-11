Gunwharf Quays welcomes back popular festive Christmas Village attraction today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Christmas village, located in the Plaza, has been at Gunwharf Quays for the past two years and has proved a hit with shoppers.

Today the Christmas Village was opened to the public amid promises it would be better than the previous years thanks to new additions. This year guests can enjoy igloo-inspired seating for a festive experience and these will be available on a first come, first served basis. These are found next to the Alpine Lodge Bar which will be offering refreshments such as warm spiced mulled wine plus beers and lagers from local and imported breweries.

Gunwharf Quays is welcoming the Christmas Village back for its third year.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are thrilled to welcome back our popular Christmas Village after two successful years, with some exciting new features for our guests to enjoy. Being able to offer our guests a fun and festive experience following a busy day of shopping is a great pleasure and we can’t wait to share the Christmas spirit with our community and beyond.”

The popular “Christmas Tree Swing Grill” will be returning to serve guests with traditional German Bratwurst, alongside several other street food operators.

Two new Bavarian curling lanes have been introduced this year, for guests looking to experience the real Alpine sport for themselves. A 22m high giant Observation Wheel, providing guests with views of Portsmouth’s harbour, will also be illuminated by over 10,000 LED lights.