Gym boss conquers one of the world’s toughest feats

THE director of a Havant gym has returned after conquering the world’s toughest footrace.

My Fitness Hub boss Duncan Teasdale braved sandstorms, ravines and 40C temperatures when he completed the Marathon des Sables on Monday.

Based in the Sahara in southern Morocco, the annual feat sees competitors run more than 150 miles over eight days – even running a double-marathon.

Describing what he faced, Mr Teasdale said: ‘The conditions were horrendous – I decided to do it because it’s my 60th birthday at the end of this month.

‘I saw people on drips and people airlifted along the way – and my brand new shoes were wrecked within four days.

‘I’m so pleased to have finished it, but I must say I’m in no rush to see sand again.’

Along the way, Mr Teasdale even shared a tent with Dave Waterman, who The News reported ran the race in memory of his son, Oakley.

Mr Teasdale added: ‘I had never met Dave before this, but what an inspirational man he is.’