3. The Night of The Living Dead

Zap a zombie before watching George A. Romero’s horror classic The Night of The Living Dead. No6 Cinema has teamed up with Action Stations, both in the Historic Dockyard, to offer the chance to play an hour of Laser Quest before the screening on Saturday. Tickets including the game and film are £15. There will be free zombie makeup in the bar from 5.30, with Laser Quest from 6-7pm and the film starts at 7.15pm. Go to no6cinema.co.uk.

