Here’s a round-up of just some of the spooky events taking place across the region – with something for the youngsters and some more grown-up thrills.
1. Can you find all of the hidden ghosts and creepy creatures at Fort Nelson this Halloween half-term?
The Royal Armouries’ Spies & Secret Agents event will be at Fort Nelson on Portsdown Hill until Sunday from 10am-5pm, challenging children to crack the codes and unravel the mysteries of the Victorian fort.
The free activity trail will provide hours of code-cracking fun, among the ghosts and creepy creatures also hidden around the site’s separate Halloween trail. Spooky biscuits and seasonal soups will also be available at the café. For more, visit royalarmouries.org.
Photo: Fort Nelson
2. Funland on Hayling Island has been holding its popular Fright Night events to mark Halloween
Funland amusement park on Hayling Island is holding its final Fright Night event tonight (Saturday) from 5-9pm. There’s pumpkin carving for the little ones which will accompany the haunting attractions, and each evening will conclude with a spectacular firework display.
Dressing up is encouraged and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Tickets are £15 and admission starts at 4.30pm. For more, visit funland.info/halloween.
Photo: Funland
3. The Night of The Living Dead
Zap a zombie before watching George A. Romero’s horror classic The Night of The Living Dead. No6 Cinema has teamed up with Action Stations, both in the Historic Dockyard, to offer the chance to play an hour of Laser Quest before the screening on Saturday. Tickets including the game and film are £15.
There will be free zombie makeup in the bar from 5.30, with Laser Quest from 6-7pm and the film starts at 7.15pm. Go to no6cinema.co.uk.
Photo: Email
4. Portsmouth Guildhall’s Mini Ravers Halloween Festival
Children of all ages can enjoy a DJ, spooky face painting, character meet and greets, UV lights, confetti cannons, a bouncy castle and loads more at Portsmouth Guildhall’s Mini Ravers Halloween Festival.
Encouraged to dress up in ‘the spookiest costumes you can find’, party goers can also expect a merchandise and tuck shop to ensure energy levels are kept high for the afternoon, from midday-3pm on Sunday.
For more information and for tickets, visit portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.
Photo: -