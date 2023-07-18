News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attend fire in Haslar Road in Gosport

Firefighters from across the area flocked to deal with a fire that broke out near Haslar Marina over the weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:11 BST- 1 min read

The blaze involved a commercial storage facility in Haslar Road which was destroyed during the incident on Saturday evening (July 15).

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were called to a fire involving a commercial storage facility on Haslar Road at around midnight on Saturday evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘The crews were supported by a water carrier and the aerial ladder to tackle the blaze which destroyed the one-storey building.

Firefighters attended the scene of a fire at Haslar Marina over the weekend.Firefighters attended the scene of a fire at Haslar Marina over the weekend.
Firefighters attended the scene of a fire at Haslar Marina over the weekend.
Most Popular

‘Jets were used to extinguish the fire before HIWFRS returned to station following the stop message at 1:29 on Sunday morning.’

Related topics:HampshireGosportFareham