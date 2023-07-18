Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attend fire in Haslar Road in Gosport
The blaze involved a commercial storage facility in Haslar Road which was destroyed during the incident on Saturday evening (July 15).
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham and Cosham were called to a fire involving a commercial storage facility on Haslar Road at around midnight on Saturday evening.
‘The crews were supported by a water carrier and the aerial ladder to tackle the blaze which destroyed the one-storey building.
‘Jets were used to extinguish the fire before HIWFRS returned to station following the stop message at 1:29 on Sunday morning.’