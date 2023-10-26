Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attend to numerous calls regarding flooding
Flooding across Hampshire has resulted in numerous call outs attended by the fire and rescue services.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service Control Room has received a large number of calls as a result of the heavy rain and flooding.
Control Room operators have offered advice on dealing with flooding and provided contact details for where callers can get further help, including floodline and the local council.
The service has attended to a number of incidents to assist people stranded in their cars in flood water.
They are advising that people do not drive through flood water but instead to turn back and find an alternative route for safety reasons.