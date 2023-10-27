Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service rescues cat which got stuck down a ten foot drop
A cat, which found itself stuck down a ten foot drop for days, has been rescued by the fire service.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A cat, which had gotten itself stuck between a wall and a shed at a property on Victoria Road North was rescued on October 26 by crew members from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.
The animal had reportedly been trapped in a precarious position down a ten-foot drop for up to three days.
The Southsea crew were called shortly before 10am to retrieve the feline safe and well.