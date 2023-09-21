Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services rescue man stuck in mud at Lee-on-the-Solent lake
Emergency services rescued a man who found himself stuck in the mud at a lake in Lee-on-the-Solent.
Crews from Gosport and Cosham were alerted to a man waist deep in mud at a lake in Lee-on-the-Solent on Friday afternoon (September 15).
Firefighters used specialist equipment including throw lines and mud paths to reach and rescue the casualty who was then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics for assessment.
The crew left the scene and returned to the station shortly afterwards, following a thorough cleaning of equipment.
To report an emergency, contact the rescue service or the police as soon as possible.