The House of Commons voted 297 to 110, majority 187, in favour of an amendment to the Public Order Bill, which would prevent protesters from gathering outside clinics where abortions are performed.

The move, pushed by a cross-party group of MPs, would introduce buffer zones around abortion clinics and hospitals where it would be an offence to interfere, intimidate or harass women accessing or people providing abortion services.

A buffer zone would apply to an area which is within 150 metres from any part of an abortion clinic or access point to any building or site that contains an abortion clinic.

Pat and Jim Gilhooley, Rebecca (surname not given) and Eileen Steward at the anti-abortion vigil outside St Mary's hospital in Portsmouth in 2017.

Those convicted could face up to six months in jail for a first offence or two years for further offences.

The MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, and the MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, both voted in favour of the measure.

Meanwhile the MP for Fareham, Suella Braverman, and the MP for the Meon Valley, Flick Drummond, both voted against.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Havant MP Alan Mak were not listed on the roll of attendees for the vote.

MPs were given a free vote on the matter.

It follows abortion services at St Mary’s Hospital in the city repeatedly targeted by anti-abortion activists.

In 2017, members of the Portsmouth branch of US group 40 Days for Life held a 12-hour ‘witness’ directly outside St Mary’s Community Hospital, which is home to the city’s British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) clinic.

Then in 2019, a small group of protesters gathered outside the medical facility.

Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), said: ‘Every year around 100,000 women are treated by a clinic or hospital for an abortion that is targeted by anti-abortion protests.