Hampshire athlete completes 10 duathons in 10 days for children's charity - despite suffering a hernia

A LONG distance athlete has completed ten ultra-duathlons in ten days to raise money for deprived children across Hampshire - despite suffering a hernia on the fourth day of the challenge.

Andy McGhee, who represented the UK at the Long Distance Duathlon World Championships in 2018, travelled from Morocco to Southampton by running 27 miles and cycling 99 miles a day.

Andy arrived back at his house in Hamble on Sunday, raising more than £4,000 for Cash for Kids, which is the chosen charity of Fareham-based radio station Wave 105.

But the challenge was almost cut short after the 41-year old suffered a hernia on the trip's fourth day.

He said: 'I had been running up the mountains in southern Spain, and it was an amazing experience, but really tough.

'The next day my support team found the hernia.

Andy McGhee and a member of his support team cycling in Spain.

'I've had one before, when I was undergoing army training in 1996.

'But this one ached a lot more.'

The Iraq War veteran, who served as a sergeant in the Royal Logistic Corps, said it was 'mental discipline' and the desire to support his chosen charity that kept him on the road.

He said: ‘It was completely worth it.’