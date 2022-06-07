Police were called after a metallic blue Fiat 500 X City was severely damaged whilst parked in the Co-op car park on Twyford Drive, Lee-on-Solent on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 and quote the reference number 44220219118.

The car was parked in the Co-op car park on Twyford Drive, Lee-on-Solent, on Thursday, June 2, when it was damaged. Picture: Gosport Police

It comes shortly after a spate of vandalism in Portsmouth, with a auto yard in Fratton repeatedly targeted in the space of a week.

A total of 26 vehicles have had their windows smashed in a yard across from Byngs Autos in Goldsmith Avenue last week, with six cars damaged around 4pm on Sunday and 20 damaged around 7pm last night.