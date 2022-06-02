Anotida Jaji, 29, of Borough Grove, Petersfield, has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a female and one count of indecent exposure.

The charges come after a woman in her 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours on Monday, May 16, at Goodyear Meadow.

Police have charged a man over a sexual assault and an incident of indecent exposure. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Police had also previously received a report of a man indecently exposing himself at approximately 2.05pm on Saturday, May 14, in an alleyway that connects Grove Road to Twittens Way in Havant.