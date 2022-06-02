Hampshire Constabulary charge man, 29, over sexual assault in Petersfield and indecent exposure incident in Havant town centre

A MAN from Petersfield has been charged over a sexual assault in Petersfield and an incident of indecent exposure in Havant.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:16 pm

Anotida Jaji, 29, of Borough Grove, Petersfield, has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a female and one count of indecent exposure.

The charges come after a woman in her 20s was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours on Monday, May 16, at Goodyear Meadow.

Police have charged a man over a sexual assault and an incident of indecent exposure.

Police had also previously received a report of a man indecently exposing himself at approximately 2.05pm on Saturday, May 14, in an alleyway that connects Grove Road to Twittens Way in Havant.

Jaji, who appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court this morning, has been remanded in custody and will appear next at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 4.