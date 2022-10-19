Measures to cut waste are wanted across Hampshire - and the best ideas may win grants worth £5,000.

Grant funding is available to community groups, small businesses, schools, charities and parish councils to fund projects which are proven to work elsewhere and will introduce a new waste prevention, reuse or repair project to the local area.

Thanks to grant funding in previous years, over 66,000 items have been swapped, repaired, or reused, while 190 waste prevention events have been held.

Executive member for Climate Change and Sustainability at Hampshire County Council, Councillor Jan Warwick, said: ‘I’m really pleased that we have been able to offer this funding and invite applications for a Waste Prevention Community Grant for a fifth year. Over the past four years we have seen how this funding has kickstarted many local businesses and launched several community-based innovative projects, helping us all to waste less.’

Previous projects have created 2,000 volunteer opportunities, and more than £300,000 savings have been generated by residents through reusing, repairing or buying second hand.

Councillor Warwick added: ‘Since 2017, we have supported 80 projects across Hampshire, including cookery and upcycling classes in schools and swap events, all working to encourage us to reuse more and throw away much less.

‘It has never been more important for us to find different ways in which we can lessen our impact on the planet and build for a green recovery.’

Potential applicants are asked to discuss their ideas first with the Waste Prevention Team before applying.

Please contact the team by emailing [email protected] to arrange an informal discussion.