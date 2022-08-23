From Victorious Festival to sunflower picking to archery at the Mary Rose Museum, there is an endless supply of activities for families to get involved in over the August Bank holiday.
1. 50s and 60s weekend at the Watercress Line
Dust off your finest 50's and 60's outfit and get involved in a fun filled weekend. The event will be on Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022. Picture: Jill Harris, Titchfield
Photo: -
2. CarFest South
Paloma Faith will be performing at the CarFest South event which will take place on Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August 2022 at Laverstoke Park Farm. Ticket prices may vary. Photo: David Jackson.
Photo: David Jackson
3. Maize maze & Sunflower Picking Fields
Saturday 13th to Monday 29th August 2022 between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm at Bickton Manor Farm, Hampshire. Enjoy a huge sunflower maze and pick beautiful flowers costing £5 for 6 or £1 each. Photo: Michelle Penfold
Photo: Submitted
4. Awesome Archery
‘Have a go’ Archery event at the Mary Rose Museum on August 29 to 31 Aug 2022, starting at 11:00 am and finishing at 15:00pm. Photo: Mike Cooter
Photo: Mike Cooter