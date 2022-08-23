News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Victorious Festival will be taking place on August 26th to August 28th on Southsea Seafront and headlining acts including Becky Hill. Ticket prices vary. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Hampshire events taking place this August Bank holiday weekend

WITH the August Bank holiday fast approaching here is a list of things in Hampshire going on.

By Sophie Lewis
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:00 pm

From Victorious Festival to sunflower picking to archery at the Mary Rose Museum, there is an endless supply of activities for families to get involved in over the August Bank holiday.

1. 50s and 60s weekend at the Watercress Line

Dust off your finest 50's and 60's outfit and get involved in a fun filled weekend. The event will be on Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022. Picture: Jill Harris, Titchfield

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. CarFest South

Paloma Faith will be performing at the CarFest South event which will take place on Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August 2022 at Laverstoke Park Farm. Ticket prices may vary. Photo: David Jackson.

Photo: David Jackson

Photo Sales

3. Maize maze & Sunflower Picking Fields

Saturday 13th to Monday 29th August 2022 between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm at Bickton Manor Farm, Hampshire. Enjoy a huge sunflower maze and pick beautiful flowers costing £5 for 6 or £1 each. Photo: Michelle Penfold

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Awesome Archery

‘Have a go’ Archery event at the Mary Rose Museum on August 29 to 31 Aug 2022, starting at 11:00 am and finishing at 15:00pm. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Hampshire
Home
Page 1 of 1