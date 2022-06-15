Hampshire fire cadets programme is'inspiring the next generation of firefighters'

Heaps of praise has been placed on Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service's cadet programme, which puts teenagers through firefighting drills, first aid training and a BTEC level 2 qualification.

The 13 to 17-year-olds train in Southsea, Gosport, Rushmoor and Eastleigh at the moment, with two more units in Basingstoke and the Isle of Wight opening in the next 12 months.

Hampshire fire cadets. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Councillors on the fire service's authority board say the scheme has gone from strength to strength, with 45 youngsters currently on the programme.

The board's chairman, Councillor Rhydian Vaughan MBE, said: 'These cadets are the future of our fire service.

‘It's good fun, and many who have completed the programme have gone on to training and employment.’

Conservative for Leesland and Town, Cllr Zoe Huggins, said: ‘When you look at everything they get involved in, it becomes clear that this is a vital piece of work.

‘I had the fortune of visiting the Gosport unit during the winter - I saw a drill taking place and get to speak with the cadets about why they got involved with the programme.

‘It's inspiring the next generation of firefighters, and the fire service should be very proud of it.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service was given £131,000 for the fire cadet programme in 2018.

To date, £45,000 has been spent on the programme, which chief fire officer Neil Odin has put down to ‘careful spending’.

This money has been largely spent on uniforms, personal protective equipment and helmets for all fire cadets and their instructors.

The service also moved online during the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure cadets didn't miss out on any learning.

Mr Odin said: 'Fire Cadets enables us to empower and personally develop young people from our local communities and potentially see the service as an employer of choice for the future.

'By utilising volunteers from the community, we are attracting diverse adults with varied skillsets and backgrounds into the service.