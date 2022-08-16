Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews have seen a 764 per cent increase in blazes in the open, with 484 fires outdoors between August 1 and 14.

In the same period last year, there were 56 outdoor fires.

Crews, control room operators, and support teams have been ‘exceptionally busy’ responding to these incidents, with prolonged periods of hot and dry conditions increasing the risk of fires in the open from starting and spreading quickly, according to a spokesman from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

On Thursday, August 11, an 800-tonne pile of straw in Overton caught alight with fire engines, water carriers and Land Rovers responding.

Assistant director for prevention and protection, Jason Avery, said: ‘Our firefighters, officers and support teams have been working incredibly hard in challenging and

difficult conditions.

“I thank them all for their outstanding efforts and pay tribute to their commitment. Many of our firefighters are on-call and the dedication they’ve shown to our communities, as well as the sacrifices made by their families and employers who have supported them in carrying out their firefighting roles alongside their main jobs, has been incredible.’

Despite the heatwave ending with a bout of wet weather this week, the public is still being urged to take extra care.

Fire chief Jason Avery added: ‘The ground still remains very dry, meaning the risk of wildfires has not gone away.

‘Don’t light bonfires, campfires or barbecues in the countryside, our parks, commons and open spaces.

‘It only takes one ember, one fire left to smoulder, or one unattended bonfire to spark a fire that has the potential to cause devastation and put lives and property at risk.

The Hampshire fire service's assistant director for prevention and protection said fire crews had faced 'challenging' and 'difficult' conditions during the heatwave.

‘Pack a picnic, not a disposable barbecue, and please get rid of cigarettes and other rubbish, including glass bottles, responsibly.

‘We will always be there to respond in an emergency, but anything the public can do to help us reduce preventable fires caused by bonfires, barbecues and campfires is appreciated.’