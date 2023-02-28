Hampshire Fire Service to learn from report which uncovered ‘institutional racism’ in London Fire Brigade

The county’s fire service is studying the Independent Culture Report of the London Fire Brigade as it works to make sure there is no bullying, misogyny or other prejudices in Hampshire.

At the moment through its ‘Say So’ line, the service encourages firefighters to report unacceptable behaviour.

So far Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has received 162 referrals. Molly Rowland, the service’s director of people and organisational development said that was higher than she would like but that staff needed to have the confidence to come forward.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue fire engine, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9)

‘We are undertaking a thorough review of the report, and considering all the recommendations and findings that have been made,’ she said.

‘We will be particularly focused on incidents of bullying, harassment or discrimination through a training focus, but also through working and developing an external expert who will help us facilitate surveys and workshops sessions.

‘We have some of the systems and procedures in place already, such as the confidential reporting line “Say so”, and we know there is more we can do.

‘In particular, we want to ensure our staff are not in a position in which they are not able to tell us about an incident of bullying or harassment within the workforce.

‘It is about getting confident with our staff, and that is the journey we are on.

‘This will be a focus for the next 12 months. The intention to eliminate any of those behaviours should exist within our organisation, and we continue to ensure all our colleagues are treated with dignity and respect.’

