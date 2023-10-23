News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Hampshire firefighters attended a blaze in Waterlooville following roof fire

Fire crews from across the area had to use an aerial ladder to extinguish a roof fire over the weekend.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 07:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 07:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth crews were alerted to a property fire in Buckland Close, Waterlooville, at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon (October 22).

Firefighters from Cosham, Waterlooville, Southsea, Horndean, Havant and Portchester arrived to find smoke coming from the rooftop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and they used hose reels and jets to stop the fire in the loft space which involved household materials.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Waterlooville following a roof fire. Picture: Ashley SimmondsFirefighters tackled a blaze in Waterlooville following a roof fire. Picture: Ashley Simmonds
Firefighters tackled a blaze in Waterlooville following a roof fire. Picture: Ashley Simmonds
Most Popular

Ventilation fans then cleared smoke from the property.

The aerial ladder was in operation to remove roof tiles before thermal imaging cameras were used to check for signs of fire spread.

Firefighters left the scene at around 3pm after conducting a number of community safety visits at neighbouring properties.

One crew was due to reattend yesterday evening to conduct a re-inspection of the scene to check for any remaining hotspots.

If you have an emergency, call 999.

Related topics:WaterloovilleHampshirePortsmouthPortchesterSouthseaHorndean