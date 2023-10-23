Hampshire firefighters attended a blaze in Waterlooville following roof fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth crews were alerted to a property fire in Buckland Close, Waterlooville, at around 1:30pm on Sunday afternoon (October 22).
Firefighters from Cosham, Waterlooville, Southsea, Horndean, Havant and Portchester arrived to find smoke coming from the rooftop.
The firefighters wore breathing apparatus and they used hose reels and jets to stop the fire in the loft space which involved household materials.
The aerial ladder was in operation to remove roof tiles before thermal imaging cameras were used to check for signs of fire spread.
Firefighters left the scene at around 3pm after conducting a number of community safety visits at neighbouring properties.
One crew was due to reattend yesterday evening to conduct a re-inspection of the scene to check for any remaining hotspots.
If you have an emergency, call 999.