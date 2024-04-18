Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crews from several stations rushed to Murray Road in Horndean yesterday afternoon. Personnel from Southsea, Emsworth, Waterlooville and Cosham were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Firefighters from Emsworth, Cosham, Waterlooville and Southsea rushed to the scene of the blaze in Murray Road, Horndean. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two jets, two hose reel jets, and an aerial platform ladder to tackle the blaze in a mid-terrace property.

“Despite the significant damage inflicted on the house by the fire, the swift actions of the firefighters prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties.