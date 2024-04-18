Huge roof blaze rips through Horndean house roof causing "significant damage"

Flames leapt across a house roof with firefighters battling to contain the blaze.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:06 BST
Crews from several stations rushed to Murray Road in Horndean yesterday afternoon. Personnel from Southsea, Emsworth, Waterlooville and Cosham were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus used two jets, two hose reel jets, and an aerial platform ladder to tackle the blaze in a mid-terrace property.

“Despite the significant damage inflicted on the house by the fire, the swift actions of the firefighters prevented it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

“The stop message was received at 6pm and crews began to return to station after carrying out community safety work.”

