Hampshire firefighters scrambled to two-car crash starting a fire in Portsmouth road

FIREFIGHTERS have been scrambled to a two-car collision that resulted in a vehicle catching fire in College Road.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:56 pm
Fire crews from Cosham and Waterlooville were scrambled to the crash at around 6pm on Wednesday night.

The crash involved a Polo and SEAT, with two people suffering from minor bruising and needing medical attention at the scene.

Cosham crew manager Simon Bone said: ‘It was quite a heavy impact.

Hampshire fire crews have been called out to a car on fire following a crash in College Road.

‘We were there for about 45 minutes bringing the fire under control.’

Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.

