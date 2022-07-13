Hampshire firefighters scrambled to two-car crash starting a fire in Portsmouth road

Fire crews from Cosham and Waterlooville were scrambled to the crash at around 6pm on Wednesday night.
The crash involved a Polo and SEAT, with two people suffering from minor bruising and needing medical attention at the scene.
Cosham crew manager Simon Bone said: ‘It was quite a heavy impact.
‘We were there for about 45 minutes bringing the fire under control.’
Hampshire Constabulary have been contacted for further information.