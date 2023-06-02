Hampshire firefighters tackle Titchfield blaze that started in garden and aquatics centre - killing multiple fish
A fire started in Titchfield yesterday evening where the flames damaged three buildings that were the home to a number of fish which were being kept in fish tanks.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Fareham, Hightown and Cosham crews were called to Mill Lane in Titchfield at 17:42 yesterday evening, after smoke and flames were issuing from three agricultural buildings used as a garden and aquatics centre.
‘Several fish tanks were damaged in the fire, which sadly caused a number of fish to die.
‘Firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 6:47pm.’