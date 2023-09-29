News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire flat protected by closed door following unattended cooking fire

A closed kitchen door limited the damage in a flat following an unattended cooking fire.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
Crews from St Mary’s Fire Station were alerted to the blaze on Hill Lane shortly after 7pm on September 28.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets used hose reels to stop the fire in the ground-floor kitchen which was heavily damaged by smoke.

The residual smoke in the kitchen was cleared using ventilation fans, but the remainder of the property was saved thanks to the closed door.

HIWFRS conducted home fire safety visits at neighbouring properties before leaving the scene and returned to station shortly after 8pm.

