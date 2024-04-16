Hampshire flooding: Watch woman kayak Langstone street amid historic high tide which battered Portsmouth area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents of Langstone High Street in Langstone, Havant were shocked by the scale of the flooding event brought about by a record high tide in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9. Other coastal communities in the Portsmouth area were also struck by the tidal phenomenon and powerful winds, leading to flooding in Old Portsmouth, Gosport, Hayling Island and Emsworth.
Footage taken by Langstone woman Penny Ingram shows a resident of adjacent road Towers Garden kayaking down Langstone High Street in search of sandbags as members of “Langstone Flood Watch” survey the area.
According to two local residents who spoke to The News - but did not wish to be named - water came both from the sea directly and also rose up through the ground, meaning that even heavily barricaded houses were flooded despite the use of sandbags and other defence measures. One of the pair added that in 42 years of living in the area, she had never seen it flood to that extent. Cars in the area were reportedly damaged and as of Friday, April 12, heaps of discarded carpet lie outside some of the houses in the neighbourhood.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see Penny Ingram’s incredible footage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.