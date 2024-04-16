Residents of Langstone High Street in Langstone, Havant were shocked by the scale of the flooding event brought about by a record high tide in the early hours of Tuesday, April 9. Other coastal communities in the Portsmouth area were also struck by the tidal phenomenon and powerful winds, leading to flooding in Old Portsmouth , Gosport, Hayling Island and Emsworth.

According to two local residents who spoke to The News - but did not wish to be named - water came both from the sea directly and also rose up through the ground, meaning that even heavily barricaded houses were flooded despite the use of sandbags and other defence measures. One of the pair added that in 42 years of living in the area, she had never seen it flood to that extent. Cars in the area were reportedly damaged and as of Friday, April 12, heaps of discarded carpet lie outside some of the houses in the neighbourhood.