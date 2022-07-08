The RSPCA revealed it had 282 reports of intentional cruelty to animals across the county last year.

This makes Hampshire tenth highest in the UK for the number of reports.

The charity are currently warning of a spike in reports over the next few months with pet ownership on the rise coupled with financial pressures.

Picture: Steve Robards

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: ‘There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months.

‘The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse.

‘Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence. Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

‘And this year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to care for their pets which may lead them to lash out or could see more animals than ever being abandoned or given up.’

Following reports, the RSPCA has launched a Cancel Out Cruelty Campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams out on the frontline so they can continue to save animals from cruelty like killings, mutilations, abandonment and beatings.

Overall, the number of reports made to the charity’s cruelty line about animals being inflicted with intentional harm - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings, has increased by 7.9 per cent from summer 2020 to summer 2021 with more than 2,300 reports in June and July alone.

Dermot added: ‘These figures are shocking and deeply upsetting and show why we need your help to save those animals who need us the most now more than ever. As a charity, we are bracing to tackle a summer of suffering but we cannot do this without your help.’