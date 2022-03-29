Hampshire man, 38, charged over knife-point robbery at bookmakers in Eastleigh

POLICE have charged a man following a knife-point robbery in a Hampshire bookmakers.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:39 am

The charges come after a staff member and customers were threatened at knifepoint and demands were made for cash in the Leigh Road bookmakers at around 5pm on Friday March 25.

David Pratt, 38, of Southampton Road in Eastleigh has been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and common assault.

Police have charged a man over a knife-point robbery at a bookmakers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Southampton Crown Court on Monday April 25.

