Hampshire man, 38, charged over knife-point robbery at bookmakers in Eastleigh
POLICE have charged a man following a knife-point robbery in a Hampshire bookmakers.
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:39 am
The charges come after a staff member and customers were threatened at knifepoint and demands were made for cash in the Leigh Road bookmakers at around 5pm on Friday March 25.
David Pratt, 38, of Southampton Road in Eastleigh has been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and common assault.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Southampton Crown Court on Monday April 25.