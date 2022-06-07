A police patrol were quickly on the scene after a yellow HGV lorry and a yellow BMW collided in Station Hill at around 12.13pm today.

Emergency services – including Southampton Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service – also attended the scene, with the surrounding roads closed.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man from Eastleigh, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash in Eastleigh. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1) portsmouth news breaking

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers at this time, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Sergeant Jon White, said: ‘We are currently carrying out our initial enquires to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the tragic loss of a man’s life.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam footage. Likewise, we would like to hear from any local businesses who may have relevant CCTV footage in the moments leading up to the incident.

‘If you have any information regarding this incident, no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be, please contact us as soon as possible as it could help aid our investigation.’

The road closures still remain in place at this time.